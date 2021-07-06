Mother Britney Spears responds to Britney’s guardianship

Lynne, incidentally, made the revelation in a low voice, as she feared family members overheard her talking to a reporter.

In an article on the website of The New Yorker State that Lynne first reacted to Britney’s receivership last month: “I have mixed feelings about it. I don’t know what to think about it. There is a lot of pain and a lot of worry. ” She also said ironically that she was fine.

Last week it was reported that Britney had called 911 a day before the hearing. This is what another study by The New Yorkerjournalists Ronan Farrow and Jia Tolentino. Britney called the number “to identify herself as a victim of guardianship”.

While the U.S. 911 call log is generally available to the public, Ventura County, the county where Britney lives in California, has sealed Britney’s call logs. This was decided due to the ongoing investigation into her father Jamie’s guardianship. We do not know what the consequences of his call to the emergency line are.

