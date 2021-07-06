Gossip Girl reboot gets cameos from the original cast

Only a few more days, then restarting Gossip Girl to have. At least in the United States the series is July 8 broadcast on HBO Max and we hope the Netherlands will follow very soon. Especially now, because apparently the original cast for the show hasn’t fully released yet.

Gossip Girl reboot gets original cast cameos like Easter eggs for the fans

In a new interview with The daily beast, let the creator of Gossip Girl, Joshua Safran, be aware that the series will get cameos from the original cast, though Easter eggs for the fans. There’s just one caveat: “There are a few cameos in Season 1 of people from the original series, but not the main characters in the series.” Unfortunately no Serena of Blair Therefore.

Safran has good reasons for this: “We have already made this decision – and I was quite nervous about this decision as well, but I came to believe it was the right one – because the public didn’t for ever would accept the new characters when they are in the shadow of the original characters. They’re already in the shadow of the original characters, but if the original actors were with them in some way, why would you want to Zoya want to know if you suddenly Nate can see?’ Safran is right.

Another reason to omit iconic characters is that there are too little screen time would be. Safran says the new cast of Gossip Girl much larger than its predecessor, with 16 the regulars and 22 returning characters, up from seven and 12 in the original. Joshua: “Because the show is bigger, there isn’t enough screen time. If Blair showed up for two scenes you would say: “I want more of Blair.” The decision was: let’s get Season 1 behind us first, and if there’s a second season, we’ll have a chance to land cameos that are more than glorified brief appearances, really with its own story. Hopefully we’ll get there and get in touch with the cast when the time comes to see if they’d like to come. “We secretly hope so too.

The new Gossip Girl is getting bigger wake up and the fans like it

Joshua also responds to fans saying the reboot ‘Gossip Girl Alarm Clock’ to mention. Some time ago it was already announced that the wealthy students of the series reboot ‘would be more aware of their privileges.’ Something that was not really the case with the original characters, or rather: really not.

While the creators have good intentions, that’s not really what fans want to see. Yes, it’s important that the creators know the privileges so that they can fit it into the show, but if it’s the cast themselves, then the show won’t be. very rude and exaggerated wake up, which takes away the absurd side of the series that made it so good? As one fan tweeted:

“The whole attraction of Gossip Girl is that they are spoiled, rich kids who are far from reality, obsessed with materialism and themselves… the rich are not socially aware. their morals are questionable, their way of life [weelderig] which makes them ENTERTAINING FFS! ‘

According to Joshua, this is what reality looks like now and they want to answer it with the series: “If anyone has ever spent time with the rich children now you know they are aware of their privilege. They duty good. The Kardashians also talk about it constantly. But it is not because they are aware of it that they do not abuse it.

