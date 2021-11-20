Morocco wants to buy US Patriot air defense system

The United States plans to sell the latest version of the Patriot air defense system to Morocco. The kingdom is mentioned as a potential client along with two other European countries.

Raytheon’s US Medium Range Air Defense System uses an advanced air interceptor missile and high performance radar systems and has been further enhanced based on previous battlefield experience and shortcomings of its previous versions, reveals FAR-Morocco.

According to a 2019 US Department of Defense report on the Patriot Advanced Capability-3 Missile Segment Enhancement (PAC-3 MSE) program, Morocco is a potential customer, along with Sweden and Norway.

Military cooperation between the United States and Morocco remains strong and results in several actions, despite attempts by the US Congress to reduce the amount of military aid to Morocco, the defense website said.

The main suppliers of the Moroccan army are the United States, France and Spain. The kingdom is the largest purchaser of American arms in Africa.