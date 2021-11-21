American Football Association will pay men and women the same | Foreign football

The American Football Association made equal contract proposals for the men and women of the national team. The intention is to bring the two parties together under the same employment contract.











“US Soccer believes that a single compensation structure is the best path for the future of the sport in the United States,” the association said in a statement. The association also wants to make efforts to equalize the prize money at the World Cups. Cup for women distributed to countries more than 25 million euros, the men received more than 338 million euros in prize money a year earlier.

The current national team employment contracts expire at the end of this year and negotiations are currently underway.

American football star Megan Rapinoe has fought for years for equal pay for men and women. “I am not respected and ignored for being a woman,” Rapinoe said earlier this year. “And I was told I didn’t win more because I’m a woman. For every trophy we win, and that’s a lot, for every win, for every game, we get less.”

Megan Rapinoé.



Rapinoe, who became world champion in 2015 and 2019 with ‘Team USA’, is an outspoken activist who, in addition to the fight for equal pay, is also fully engaged in the LGBTI movement.

President Joe Biden has always said his administration is committed to ensuring equal pay for men and women. “It’s about justice, it’s about fairness, it’s about living our values,” Biden said. .

