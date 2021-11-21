Dutch wheelchair basketball players delirious with joy after reaching Paralympic final | Paralympic Games
Dutch wheelchair basketball players will face China in the Tokyo Paralympic Games final. Orange beat Germany 52-42 in the semifinals. China eliminated the defending champions the United States 41-36.
Wheelchair basketball players are the reigning European and world champions. They won bronze at the London 2012 and Rio de Janeiro 2016 Paralympic Games.
Orange has long had a small lead against Germany, finalist in Rio. After a few hiccups on the Dutch side, however, the German players got closer in the third quarter. In an exciting final quarter, the Netherlands took better advantage of opportunities, missed again and did not give up on victory.
Mariska Beijer was good for 30 points. Bo Kramer scored 14 points. ,, It was not our best game offensively and certainly not for me, “said a relieved Bo Kramer. ,, But we kept fighting and defending very hard. I think we won in the end because of of that.
The wives of national coach Gertjan van der Linden lost 45-38 to China in the group stage. This is the only loss for the Dutch team in the tournament.
