Morocco receives strong support from the United States

On Saturday, October 30, Morocco received a shipment of 850,590 doses of the American-German Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, from the United States, as part of the Covax program. In addition, the United States has provided financial assistance of $ 2 million to support Morocco’s efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The reception took place at Casablanca airport, in the presence of the American Chargé d’affaires and Consul General in Casablanca, Lawrence Randolph, officials from the Ministry of Health and Brooke Isham, the director of the USAID mission in Morocco. “In addition to the 850,590 doses of Pfizer vaccine, the United States has provided an additional $ 2 million to further support Morocco’s successful efforts to fight the pandemic,” Randolph said in a statement. The morning.

This new shipment brings the total number of Pfizer doses received to 6,417,450 million. The total amount of US aid to the kingdom is $ 19.88 million, according to the same source. The new funding will not only provide technical assistance, equipment and supplies to support the national vaccination campaign, but will also bolster laboratory efforts to procure Covid-19 test kits.

“The protection of lives and the economic stability of Morocco are common objectives in the strong partnership between our two countries. This donation of 850,000 doses of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine will save lives and is the result of our collaboration with our Moroccan partners in the fight against the pandemic, ”said the United States Consul General in Casablanca.