Yara drove a van through New Zealand

Yara Reijrink (23) was twenty when she and her boyfriend traveled through New Zealand in a small van. The couple had known each other for six months. “Actually, I would go alone, but I don’t think I could have done that.

Yara and her boyfriend have passed the ultimate test of the relationship. Assemble an IKEA wardrobe together? They went further! The couple traveled to New Zealand for three months in a Hippie Camper. “We had a table and a sofa that you could turn into a bed. There was also a cooler and a water tank and that was it.

26 hours of flight

Her boyfriend quit her regular job and she herself quit working at Hudson’s Bay at the time. The journey could begin! Yara hates flying, but she flew to New Zealand anyway. “It was a 26 hour flight. We arrived in Christchurch then traveled from the south to the north island. We also went to many non-touristy places where the nearest supermarket was two hours away.

Photo: Yara Reijrink

Don’t miss the family

“Why New Zealand? My daddy’s cousin lives there. He had been there before and advised me to go. Traveling to places like Thailand or Bali is not for me. My boyfriend and I fell in love with New Zealand. That’s why we saved it as a tattoo. We had this tattoo done by a Maori! If it were up to him, we would be living there, but I can’t miss my family here. “

Best experience

“I thought the best part of our trip was the northernmost part of the Northern Islands. There are beaches where no one goes because it is far away. We only went there for one night but stayed for three nights. Only our food was gone after the second day. We flipped the switch and didn’t go to the supermarket but grabbed our own food. We fished, cleaned and ate fish, among other things. I have never eaten so tasty and fresh! ”

Photo: Yara Reijrink

A new adventure

The trip to New Zealand taught Yara to keep both feet on the ground. After his return, it was time for a new adventure: his own fair trade clothing brand YAÁRRE.

Photo: Yara Reijrink

Great source of inspiration

“Each collection is based on New Zealand and is named after a place we have visited. I really incorporated the colors and impressions I got there into the clothing line. One of the designs is New Zealand’s lucky symbol, a Hei-tiki. The clothes are exclusive, as only 25 pieces of each model will be released. And it’s made with fair trade materials. YAÁRRE is now for sale online, but it would be great if my clothes were put on in a store in Tilburg.