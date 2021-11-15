Enes Sali (15), the youngest international in history? No, he’s not even in the top 30 | sport

Enes Sali is not as young as debutant Martin Ødegaard in 2014, but the 15-year-old Romanian enters a list of very young European internationals. National coach Mirel Radoi has left the native Canadian, representing FC Barcelona’s famous La Masía football academy, make his debut tonight with a short substitute against Liechtenstein. Sali is 15 years and 261 days old today. They are the youngest beginners in international football.











Sali came on tonight at Vaduz in the 82nd minute for Andrei Ivan. National coach Mirel Radoi’s side were already leading 0-2 at the time thanks to goals from Dennis Man and Nicușor Bancu. Stats factory Gracenote dares not put its hands in the fire – historical data is not known for all countries – but the top 30 in the book of records for youngest internationals in history will not reach the very young Enes Sali in the world.



Sali does not appear at the top of a considerable list of beginning students from the most exotic corners of the world. The youngest player in the history of an international match, according to Gracenote, is a certain Lucas Knecht. The United States-born defender played for the Northern Mariana Islands in the international match against Guam on April 1, 2007. Knecht was 14 years and two days old in the 9-0 loss. At the top of the ranking (see top 5 in the table below) it is also teeming with names of boys from countries such as the Turks and Caicos, Benin and Myanmar. Since then, little has been heard of Van Knecht. He kept his own Wiki page and an entry in the Northern Mariana Islands shirt in his puberty debut. Guinness Book of Records more.



If we only look at Europe, the debut of Enes Sali is certainly worth mentioning. Including international friendlies, the player of Farul Constanta, the club of Romanian legend Gheorghe Hagi, is just behind Martin Ødegaard, the Norwegian who was 15 years and 253 days old on August 27, 2014 on his debut against the United Arab Emirates. . If we only take the so-called competitive international matches, Sali is even the youngest European of all time. Ødegaard was 15 years and 300 days old when he played his first competitive international match, in a 2014 European Championship qualifier against Bulgaria. Soiled tonight so 39 days less.

Orange’s youngest international has been 90-year-old Hagenaar Mauk Weber, who was 17, 3 months and 14 days old when the ADO defender made his debut against Denmark on June 14, 1931 in Copenhagen.



Martin Ødegaard in 2014: the youngest European to make his debut. © EPA

