More than a quarter of Flanders is built: see here how much space has been occupied in your municipality

Wed. Oct 20th, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Stories

These nine graphics best tell the story of the climate (with the UN summit in Glasgow just around the corner) These nine graphics best tell the story of the climate (with the UN summit in Glasgow just around the corner) 6 min read

These nine graphics best tell the story of the climate (with the UN summit in Glasgow just around the corner)

Phil Schwartz 8 hours ago 274
Nieuwe Boschdijk goes green, with more space for cyclists and pedestrians Nieuwe Boschdijk goes green, with more space for cyclists and pedestrians 1 min read

Nieuwe Boschdijk goes green, with more space for cyclists and pedestrians

Phil Schwartz 16 hours ago 79
Captain Kirk vs. Prince William Captain Kirk vs. Prince William 3 min read

Captain Kirk vs. Prince William

Phil Schwartz 1 day ago 140
Is an objective image of the wolf still possible? - Argos - Human Is an objective image of the wolf still possible? – Argos – Human 2 min read

Is an objective image of the wolf still possible? – Argos – Human

Phil Schwartz 1 day ago 101
Chinese rocket successfully launched to space station | Science & Planet Chinese rocket successfully launched to space station | Science & Planet 1 min read

Chinese rocket successfully launched to space station | Science & Planet

Phil Schwartz 2 days ago 144
A Literary Research for Night and Nature - Writer Kester Freriks on Silence, Space and Darkness | The Swollenaer A Literary Research for Night and Nature – Writer Kester Freriks on Silence, Space and Darkness | The Swollenaer 2 min read

A Literary Research for Night and Nature – Writer Kester Freriks on Silence, Space and Darkness | The Swollenaer

Phil Schwartz 2 days ago 107

You may have missed

US police "frustrated": partner of missing woman (22) is now also without a trace US police “frustrated”: partner of missing woman (22) is now also without a trace 2 min read

US police “frustrated”: partner of missing woman (22) is now also without a trace

Maggie Benson 22 mins ago 9
More than a quarter of Flanders is built: see here how much space has been occupied in your municipality More than a quarter of Flanders is built: see here how much space has been occupied in your municipality 2 min read

More than a quarter of Flanders is built: see here how much space has been occupied in your municipality

Phil Schwartz 23 mins ago 14
Biles and other gymnasts want to quit the entire US Olympic committee Biles and other gymnasts want to quit the entire US Olympic committee 2 min read

Biles and other gymnasts want to quit the entire US Olympic committee

Queenie Bell 24 mins ago 20
What can we hear on Mars? Much more than expected! What can we hear on Mars? Much more than expected! 3 min read

What can we hear on Mars? Much more than expected!

Maggie Benson 27 mins ago 17