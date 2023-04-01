More space for birds on the beach: green star

© RTV Seaport / PR

A trial begins to provide breeding grounds for birds on part of the IJmuider beach. The trial runs from March to May/June. Beach visitors receive information about this and are not disturbed by it.

Velsen Beach is divided into zones – for example, in one zone you can leave your dog off-leash, in the other you can relax naked, and in the third zone you can go kitesurfing. In an area just south of the IJmuider Slag, a trial will begin to give more space to nesting birds. The trial should give plants, flowers and animals a little more rest, so that nature can develop better.

Volunteer

A group of volunteers will get to work with the help of the municipality. The nesting area is cordoned off with posts and ropes. There will be information boards at various locations with explanations for visitors. There will be no ban for the area, but a request for cooperation.

If the birds start nesting on the beach, the group will mark the nests. They stay until the young birds have hatched. The effect of the trial is evaluated annually. If no birds use the area, the project will be stopped after three years.

ste greenr

In the National Coastal Pact (2017), the entire North Holland coast was divided into zones. The participants are all the coastal municipalities, the Association of Natural Monuments, the water boards, the PWN and the Koninklijke Horeca. Some areas have been awarded a green star, which means that special attention can be paid to nature there. The project group is currently working on it.