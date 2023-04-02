Quick Boys’ Volendammer excels with two hits against his former club: ‘We were given so much space in midfield that we were amazed’

Volendam

Nick Runderkamp has scored just two league goals until the weekend, but the Quick Boys midfielder doubled that number on Saturday. The 26-year-old Volenda player scored twice against his former team Jong FC Volendam (1-4 victory).

,,It wasn’t that I was particularly eager to score, but it was a special game for me,” acknowledged Runderkamp, ​​who scored the opening goal. Before the break, Youssef el Kachati made it 0-2 from the penalty spot.

“We had so much space in midfield that we were amazed. We actually did far too little with that,” said Runderkamp, ​​who scored the 0-3. Jan-Willem Kamp signed for Katwijk’s fourth goal.

Jong FC Volendam, penultimate in the second division, saved the honor in the final phase. “We’re doing well again,” said Runderkamp, ​​who moved from FC Volendam to Quick Boys in the summer of 2020. ,,Four goals against Spakenburg last week, again. The start of 2023 has not been good. We lost too many points against top 5 teams, which we really regretted. Now the third period is the only thing we can play for.”

In the third period title position, the Quick Boys climbed to second place.

