Wallonia, the south of Belgium, is a fantastic holiday region. Because it’s so close and so versatile, it’s the perfect place to get away from it all year round. Where are you going to spend the night? Perhaps in one of these ten private accommodations in Wallonia. From an African hut perched in the trees to an aqua lodge where your fish swim under your feet. We have selected ten special places for you, where you can completely relax. Discover here eight unusual accommodations to spend the night in Wallonia! 1. La Cabane Du Bois Dormant – Spa One of the most special places to spend the night is high in the trees. Wake up to birdsong, as if you were in their own nest. You can at La Cabane du Bois Dormant, in the woods near Spa. You spend the night here in a luxurious tree house which may remind you a bit of an African hut. There is plenty of space: the tree house is about 35 m². This is the perfect place if you don’t want to do anything at all. Put your phone on airplane mode, listen to the sounds of nature around you, grab a book and enjoy. In a nice place like La Cabane du Bois Dormant, it goes by itself. ▸ More informations: The Sleeping Wood Cabin

2. Francbois Ponds – Walcourt If you are looking for peace, space and privacy, then the Etangs du Francbois holiday homes are highly recommended. In the middle of a green valley is a beautiful park with forests, on the Yves river. There you will find several holiday homes. From these holiday homes you can take beautiful walks, in summer you can swim, fish or rent a boat to paddle on the water. Prefer to camp? So it’s good to know that you can also rent a great Volkswagen van (California 4WD) at Etangs du Francbois to take it out! ▸ More informations: Francbois ponds

3. The Sweetness of Miclette – Ellezelles Near the village of Ellezelles, on the edge of the Pays des Collines nature reserveis located La Douceur de la Miclette. A so-called ecological farm: a B&B with four elegant suites where great attention is paid to sustainability. The farm is equipped with solar panels and heat pumps, rainwater is collected and used for toilets and the garden: everything is done to ensure that the ecological footprint is as low as possible. You have breakfast with organic products and everything that is not eaten is for the farm animals: heads, rabbits, sheep and goats. In addition, it is above all a relaxed place where people come to enjoy themselves. In summer you can swim, massages or even a private yoga lesson can be booked. And in the region, you can make beautiful walks, bike rides or horseback rides. Sounds like a dream place, right? ▸ More informations: The Sweetness of Miclette

4. Larbuisson Tower – Charneux You will probably never have slept in a place like this before. Larbuisson Tower is absolutely unique. In this old electricity tower from 1930, a house has now been created which you can book to spend the night. On a total of only 25m2 you will find everything you need, from a fully equipped kitchen and a bathroom to one bedroom with stunning views of the surroundings. The spaces are spread over four floors each measuring 2.50 * 2.50 meters. You sleep at the very top of the tower, with a 360° panorama. There’s even an outdoor terrace for a glass of wine at sunset. You can spend the night for two at La Tour de Larbuisson. It is the ideal place for a romantic night in Wallonia, possibly combined with a city trip to Liège. ▸ More informations: Larbuisson Tower

5. Aqualodge Hotel Unusual – Mettet Spend the night in a bungalow on stilts: you don’t necessarily need to go to the Maldives or Bora Bora for that, it’s also possible in Wallonia. There are six special aqualodges in Ermeton-sur-Biert. They are all slightly different, but have one thing in common: time stands still and you are away from the world for a while. The Aqualodge Hotel Insolite is located in the countryside of Maredsous, on the edge of the Molignée. There is room for two people in the aqualodges. There is a large king-size bed and a wood-burning stove. You will often find yourself outside, on the terrace by the pond. And the most special: the aqualodge has a glass floor so you can see the fish swimming below you. ▸ More informations: Hotel Aqualodge Unusual

6. Nutchel Cozy Cabins – Martelange Simple in design, but so special in terms of experience: you definitely want to spend the night in one of the Nutchel Cozy Cabins in Martelange. Even though you are inside, you still have the feeling of being outside, because there is so much glass. Whatever the season you come to spend the night here, you contemplate the peaceful nature that surrounds you. There are cabins for two, four or six people. The Canopy and Nest cabins are built a little higher, and also have a roof terrace or a nest terrace. ▸ More informations: Nutchel Cozy Cabins

7. Wild Cube – Durbuy If you see this accommodation in Wallonia, you want to go there now. Wild Cube in Durbuy is an ecological holiday accommodation that was built with the greatest respect for nature. This modern log cabin is located in the forest – near Durbuy, one of the most beautiful places in Wallonia, and has everything you need. You can stay overnight with four adults and two children. Enough space, also for families. Very pleasant is the large terrace with sliding window, which is partly covered. This way you can actually enjoy all seasons. The good thing is that you can immediately enter the wooded area of ​​Durbuy from the Wild Cube, for example for beautiful walks. ▸ More informations: WildCube

8. HERE simply silence – Marche-en-Famenne We have saved the most special accommodation you will find in Wallonia for last. On the edge of the village of Human are scattered in a forest of 11.2 ha. six stunningly beautiful treehouses with spectacular design by ICI simply silence. Like, for example, the Glass Cube, suspended four meters above the ground. You can look around 360° and even have a 15 m² roof terrace between the treetops. And the Fermette Volante is also a dream place to spend the night, three meters above the ground and a beautiful view of the surrounding forest. Everything is made from recycled wood. Human is located near Marche-en-Famenne on the border between the provinces of Luxembourg and Namur. Are you going to spend the night in this unique place? ▸ More informations: HERE simply silence