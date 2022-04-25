‘More enforcement needed’ | What you say

There is too little application in the public space. The BOAs have too few powers and there are also far too few, while the Police have almost completely withdrawn from the field of « crooks to catch”† There is a huge void between the two. Parking tickets are still diligently distributed if the parking meter has not been paid (= municipal employer income; other parking tickets = ‘s Rijksskas), but anyone who stands on the corners of a residential area and, in the fortuitous personal opinion of the BOA passing just as coincidentally leaves enough space for other traffic, will not receive a receipt. He doesn’t understand that the 5 meter distance rule was introduced so that incoming fire trucks (wide and heavy with slightly increased speed) should be able to pass smoothly without having to stab back and forth. He doesn’t mind that corner entrances/exits for people with walkers or wheelchairs are blocked. If it happens that a colleague thinks differently, we get a legal inequality. For this reason alone, it is not permitted to haggle over the application of the rules. Moreover: the ASO pilots will also push their limits more and more: “After all, nothing is happening”.

R. Polanus, ir lawyer

Hoofddorp