Concerns of clubs regarding space in Brinkhuis after the arrival of the municipal council: “Community house or town hall?

If Laren City Council moves to the Brinkhuis, not only will the low threshold of the village hall disappear, but various clubs will also have to seek alternative accommodation. There is a great fear that there will soon be no more room for various exercise classes for Laarders. “It’s a community hall and not a town hall.”

Brinkhuis Laren – Daan Visser

There are major concerns about the possibility of continuing to offer yoga, Pilates, gym, ballet and exercise for the elderly. The seven different clubs have been able to use the drill halls for a long time. This will change when the city council moves to the building at Brink 29. The town hall at Eemnesserweg is put up for sale and the mayor and aldermen come to the socio-cultural meeting place in the middle of the village. This is the decision of last January. small clubs About a floor and a half is needed for this new tenant. For smaller clubs, this would mean that they would have to offer their activities in a different space. According to Pilates teacher Artine van den Engel, spokesperson for the seven clubs, this means making choices, as there is not much room left for everyone once the city council moves into the Hart van Laren. . “Some of these activities will disappear, because we cannot all go to the theater together, as promised”, declared the speaker during the Committee Society and Finances.

According to Van den Engel, the seven clubs attract around 200 people to the Brinkhuis every week. They risk losing their lessons and their family accommodation, even though the college has promised that there is and will remain room for all the clubs. She sees that the proposed alternative will cause problems. To select “How realistic is it for a theater to also be an exercise and meeting room? she wonders. It will not be both and, but one or the other. “How will the choice be made? Which is more important; exercise for the elderly or theater for children? About 200 participants will disappear. They will make room for five to six members of the municipal council.” According to the Pilates teacher, the arrival of the city council also creates a barrier. According to her, the Brinkhuis is now a lively center full of cultural, sporting and social activities. If it is also the office of the city council, some residents will be less inclined to enter. She believes that the accessibility and the low threshold of this socio-cultural meeting place are on the decline. The text continues.