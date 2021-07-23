Countries outside the EU need more capacity in the Ministries and NVWA to facilitate the export of flowers, vegetables, fruits, perennial and wood nurseries. Says Henk Westerhof, head of Plantnet International, the new umbrella organization of Dutch horticultural and agro-agricultural organizations.

Ask again | Henk Westerhof about horticulture in crisis

These companies are not always happy with how the government represents them in international business activities. To put on the table the proverb of 30 billion euros in export value, they have teamed up with the new umbrella organization PlantNet International. President Henk Westerhof argues that the government needs more capacity.

The new umbrella focuses only on trade-specific issues and international sales issues and is a cross-sectional partner for NVWA and Ministries.

Complex files

‘Companies within the EU have no problem with sales, but if you come out of the EU you have to handle the rules of individual countries and your own rules for research in the field of plant health. We continue to do this, for which you need the support of the government. For those good deals with third countries like Russia, China and the United States, more capacity needs to be developed in the NVWA and in ministries, says Westerhof. “It’s a lot of complicated files.”