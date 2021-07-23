Rotterdam, Netherlands, 22-07-2021 / ICS Consulting and Finance PV /

Last year’s UK Brexit election predicted the collapse of the British economy.

Now you know very well: with the growth of 2017, the British have managed to keep the economy afloat so far. The UK has once again topped the list of the best countries in the world to trade.

A small side note: The sharp fall in the pound sterling brings imported goods to higher prices in the UK. Ordinary people in the UK see wage growth in their portfolio lagging behind UK inflation – a loss of purchasing power due to Brexit.

But back to the list: The Netherlands is one of the most powerful countries in the world doing business. Our country is in third place next to New Zealand. We perform better, which is associated with persistent high trade surpluses, stable labor relations and low redundancies.

To rank 153 countries, Intercompany Solutions (ICS) takes into account 15 different variables including property rights, innovation, tax and technology, fraud, economy, sales volume, political risk, quality of life, employees, autonomy (personal, business and money). ), Red tape and investor protection. Each category is weighed equally.

In addition to the public list, the Netherlands topped the list of best countries in terms of personal freedom, technology, innovation and property rights.

United Kingdom

New Zealand

Holland

Sweden

Canada

Hong Kong

Tina

Ireland

Singapore

Switzerland

The UK excels in citizenship, entrepreneurship and power. Religious freedom is essential there and the British do a lot of business with the rest of the world. The infrastructure is also good, but the UK is not scoring high on exclusivity. Respondents did not think the Kingdom was that special.

New Zealand is the best country in the world to trade. According to the World Bank, New Zealand is the fourth most traded country in the world for the fourth year in a row. The Arab world has risen in the rankings, while the situation in Latin America is deteriorating drastically. New Zealand is ahead of Singapore, Hong Kong, Denmark and South Korea in the rankings. It is followed by the United States, Georgia, Great Britain, Norway and Sweden. New Zealand is located in the Southern Hemisphere and includes the South Island and the North Island. For almost all the countries on the list, New Zealand’s economy is growing. A good economy often allows other things to thrive, such as health care and education. New Zealand is no exception. Other areas where things go better are in the area of ​​freedom. In addition, the reference to beauty is superfluous.

Congratulations, dear reader, you live in a country where the quality of life is good. According to this research, of course. Like the health system, the education system gets high marks. Like Sweden, according to respondents, life was very expensive. We do well in terms of citizenship, but we are not as strong as a small frog country.

Suppose you think a good business environment is essential. In this case, you have to be in almost the same countries: Germany, Japan, USA, UK and Canada. The Netherlands also ranks seventh with relatively high scores. Japan appears here with a lot of technological expertise, its well-educated population and innovation.

We start with Sweden. Due to the good quality of life, the country now tops the list of best places to earn a living for many years. There are many factors that positively affect the quality of life here. For example, the life expectancy here is 82.3 years. This high life expectancy is not surprising when calculating health premiums. Citizens have better access to quality sanitation. The education here is easily accessible for writing at home. In addition, the country often tops the list of prosperity indices. Sweden has another list of the best performing Forbes and World Bank.

