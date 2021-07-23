Intermediate: A digital realty company Publishes Annual Environmental, Social and Personality (ESG) Report for the third time. This report provides insights into the data center provider’s global environmental, social and administrative performance by 2020. In addition, it provides a comprehensive overview of its commitment to clean energy, conservation of natural resources, diversity, equity and inclusion.

InterCion, a segment of digital realty and cloud and carrier-neutral data center service provider, is committed to reducing the company’s direct (objective 1) and indirect (scope 2) emissions by 68% by 2030. Reducing emissions from indirect activities of the company Value chain (objective 3) 24 percent. Basic values ​​from 2018 are used for this. These goals are consistent with the goal of reducing global warming by 1.5 degrees, and they are scientifically based targets verified by the initiative.

Highlights of the 2020 ESG Report



Renewable energy: Globally, digital realty added 154 megawatts of sustainable energy by 2020, bringing total onsite solar and wind power to 556 megawatts under long-term contracts. All European locations of Intersion and the joint ventures of Digital Realty in the United States are powered by 100% renewable energy. Digital Realty Group’s global portfolio is now stable at 50 percent, a significant increase from 30 percent in 2019, while total energy consumption increased by 24 percent in 2020. In addition, there is intercourse Climate neutral data center agreement Twenty-five companies and seventeen associations have signed up to have climate-neutral data centers in Europe by 2030.

Diversity and content: In 2020, Intersion and Digital Realty introduced the Diversity, Equity and Addition (DEI) Council for employees to lead DEI operations worldwide. In the Netherlands, various activities are organized by Intersion with the aim of promoting diversity and inclusion. Examples include the annual Women’s Day event organized by Intersion in association with VHDO, the development of inclusive and educational data center play for schools and the support of various organizations TekkieWorden.nl en Digivita.

Sustainable buildings and energy efficiency: The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) certified 31 data centers under the Energy Star program in Digital Realty 2020. ENERGY STAR is a marker that sets the requirements for energy consumption. The total ID load certified by ENERGY STAR is 627 MW. It stores 1.3 million tons of CO2 emissions annually, supplying electricity to 229,000 households.

Digital Realty was recognized by the EPA as the Energy Star Partner of the Year in 2020 and again in 2021. Data Center Provider Two Lead (Lead in Energy and Environmental Design) Silver, One Prime (Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment) Method) -Cold and One PCA (Building and Construction Authority) Green Mark Platinum Certification for various construction and redevelopment projects , Bringing the total green building certification to 11 million feet 2 (1.02 million m2), with a total IT capacity of 810 MW.

Download the full ESG report Here.