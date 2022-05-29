More details on the released Ryzen 7000 series

AMD’s Robert Hallock some additional details published on the upcoming Ryzen 7000 processors. TechPowerUp asked AMD’s technical marketing manager about this, as the company’s presentation at Computex lacked depth.

Robert says the top-end 7000-series model will have 16 cores (32 threads). As mentioned in the presentation, processor speeds will exceed 5 GHz, and while he can’t make any promises about expected overclock speeds, the processors could easily reach 5.5 GHz. It is not yet known if the new Ryzen series also has a 3D v-cache; AMD would certainly still have plans for the future with the technology.

Robert also says that AMD is betting everything on DDR5. Zen 4 does not support DDR4 memory. The idea is that ddr5 will be standard for the lifetime of the AM5 socket, and it also hopes to keep memory prices low. Ryzen processors are already known to benefit from higher memory speeds, which will be no different for the 7000 series.

TechPowerUp also asked about the new heatsink design. According to Robert, the notches are intended to maintain compatibility with AM4 coolers. Where AM4 sockets had room in the middle for capacitors, this is no longer the case with AM5. There was also no room under the heatsink, so instead of making the heatsink bigger, they went with this new design. Coolers for AM4 could therefore in principle also be used for AM5 processors.

According to Robert, AMD is still a little hesitant at the moment with the exactly expected performance gains from the new Ryzen. We should know more about that later this summer. The entire interview with Robert Hallock is can be read on TechPowerUp†



AMD’s Robert Hallock

Source:

TechPowerUp