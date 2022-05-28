Vodafone takes you by the nose with its own 5G perfume

For those without good network coverage, there is now the Vodafone 5G Solitaire flavor in Germany. The vendor hopes the marketing campaign will radiate the “magic of real-time experiences and strong signals”.

Permission required to view YouTube This place contains external content from YouTube. Viewing this content may cause YouTube to set cookies on your computer or other device. You must first give explicit permission for this. Open cookie preferences

In the case of 5G, Vodafone says it is the slightly sweet anise oil and sultana essences, the spiciness of white pepper with various floral extracts, the radiant sweetness of Indian calamus, the fruity freshness English rhubarb and a hint of honeyed French lily. . The whole thing is completed with spicy incense resin in the base note.

The use of perfume is not new. Deutsche Telekom launched its fragrance called “Magenta” five years ago. Apple has also done something with the development of a scented candle called “New Mac”. The company hoped to mimic the smell of a freshly assembled Mac.

Source:

Vodafone