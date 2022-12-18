Molenlanden: builders clean your workshop before the start of the year | Riverland

Molenlanden calls on contractors to remove loose materials, toilet cubicles and break chains from building sites and construction sites during the end of the year. The municipality advises to remove as many vulnerable objects from public space as possible.

The municipality is also asking that construction sites be fenced off with fencing to prevent demolition. For example, the municipality, which removes all garbage cans itself, wants to prevent vandals from causing a high bill again. During the last turn of the year, more than 19,000 euros in damage was caused.

“We urge our residents not to leave vandal-sensitive material outside to avoid damage,” a spokesperson said. Based on experiences and signals, the municipality has a number of focus areas that it is monitoring closely. “These hotspots are vacant buildings or places where groups have met on a small scale in previous years.”

heavy fireworks

On January 1, Mayor Theo Segers launched the impassioned appeal to his inhabitants on his Facebook page: “If-you-will” stop the fireworks. “Many destructions of road signs and bus shelters, among others, are caused by the use of heavy fireworks. Every year still a large amount of damage from which we unfortunately cannot recover much from the perpetrators. I’m very upset about this. Please stop doing this!”







Our apologies Unfortunately, we are unable to display this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept social media cookies to continue viewing this content.