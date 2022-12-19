Middle class people give the city play, spend money and keep Amsterdam alive. As a result, cozy shops, restaurants, cultural institutions, canteens and cafes may exist. Sculpture Kristel Steenbergen

Social geographers Willem Boterman and Wouter van Gent, who were interviewed in Het Parool on December 13 about their book Make the bourgeois city, complain about gentrification. Complaining about the middle class driving the poor out of Amsterdam. Complain about the (average) expensive houses that have been built since 1986.

But is it true? Amsterdam, for example, was as poor as church rats at the time. Dilapidation, impoverishment, impoverishment and an abominable state of public space were both cause and effect. A city that has almost nothing but social housing is a city that can no longer keep up.

It is a blessing that since 1986 Amsterdam has become today’s leading national and international city. Academics continue to live here longer after their studies. Spend money. Make expenses. And consume in town. Shops, restaurants, culture and events will benefit.

Safe Haven



A bustling city exists only by the grace of cozy shops, restaurants, cultural institutions, canteens and cafes. If there is such a city operates as a community center. As a meeting place. As a place where the connection between people is established. And this is urgent. This is particularly important after almost three years of “restrictive measures”.

Moreover, a city without a middle class is like a football team without a midfielder. There is no connection. There is no plan. There is only poverty and a tiny upper class. In terms of housing stock, Amsterdam still largely consists of social housing. This will remain the case. Amsterdam has always been a safe haven for people who cannot fend for themselves. Alright, keep it up. Very important.

Successful and livable city



But the city will not grow and prosper if the middle class disappears. These are the people who give the “sgame” to the city. Spend money. And make it alive. What do you prefer? That this group of people in their twenties and thirties should immediately move to Hoofddorp or Diemen? Or do you want to keep these people for the city?

I know. I choose the latter. Keep Amsterdam alive and successful. And that only works if there’s a mix of people struggling to make ends meet, well-to-do people, and a sizable group of middle-class people (who earn a few times the average). There is no other way to a prosperous and livable city.

Hans van Tellingen, social geographer, works as manager/owner at property researcher Strabo (specialist in shops and homes), Amsterdam

