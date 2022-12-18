Does the Star Wars series “Ahsoka” influence the events of “Revenge of the Sith”?

Will we see a fight between Ahsoka and Anakin Skywalker in World Between Worlds?

Plus, Making Star Wars brings some intriguing additional news about this new Disney+ series.

Battle with Mentor Anakin

Ahsoka Tano was previously Anakin Skywalker’s (Hayden Christensen) padawan. It is reported that there will be a fight between the mentor and the student. What is striking is that this fight will have the same configuration as the fight between Anakin and Obi-Wan Kenobi in Revenge of the Sith.

World between worlds?

The world between worlds has already been known since Rebel. This mystical reality is located between time and space, and contains portals to various times and places.

Development of the Star Wars universe

It is said that this level of existence between time and space Ahsoka will be used. It is therefore possible that the fight between Ahsoka and her former Jedi mentor affects the past, namely the events of Revenge of the Sith.

Ahsoka expected on Disney+ in 2023.

You can watch the official teaser for it Ahsoka see below :