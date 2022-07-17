Bonevacia and Klaver last summer, along with Femke Bol and Ramsey Angela, were part of the relay team that finished fourth at the Tokyo Olympics in the mixed 4×400 meters, a relatively new part in athletics. An athlete may be substituted for the final. It is obvious that Femke Bol will then take the place of Saalberg. At this World Cup, Bol competes individually in the 400 meters hurdles, but is by far the fastest Dutch athlete in the 400 meters.