‘Ajax want Bassey to replace Martínez’ • Bayern boss confirms De Ligt’s transfer wish

Barcelona and Bayern Munich have reached an agreement on the transfer of Polish striker Robert Lewandowski. According to BILD, the 33-year-old striker will transfer to Spain for 45 million euros. This amount can rise to 50 million thanks to bonuses.

Lewandowski had already indicated that he wanted to leave for Barcelona, ​​but an agreement was yet to be reached. The striker has just reported for training in Bavaria this week.

Bayern manager Oliver Kahn told Bild that the paperwork has not yet been completed and the change is not yet official. For a long time Bayern didn’t seem to want to lose Lewandowski, but recently, according to Kahn, something has changed. “At the end of the day, Barcelona offered an amount that we are ready to sell with.” The arrival of Sadio Mane from Liverpool also plays a part in Lewandowski’s departure, the former goalkeeper has claimed.

Bayern and Lewandowski enter into a successful partnership. The striker was eight times national champion with the Munich club, won the Champions League and twice became World Footballer of the Year. He also pulled Gerd Müller’s record off the books, scoring no less than 41 times in the Bundesliga in the 2020/2021 season. He only needed 29 games for that.