Orange hockey players at the World Cup in the quarter-finals against Belgium, who beat Chile

The Dutch hockey players are due to face Belgium in the quarter-finals of the World Cup on Tuesday. The southern neighbors won 5-0 against Chile in the intermediate round and are therefore allowed to play again at the Amstelveen Wagener Stadium.

Belgium finished second to Australia in a group that played their matches in Terrassa, Spain, and were therefore paired with Chile, the somewhat surprising number three in the Netherlands group.

The women of national coach Raoul Ehren are gradually joining the best nations and quickly fulfill their role as favorites thanks to a hard-hitting corner from Stephanie Vanden Borre. Before the end of the first quarter, Justine Rasir hit a cross from Louise Versavel and Vanden Borre succeeded once again with a corner: 3-0.

With that, the battle was almost over after fifteen minutes of hockey. Charlotte Englebert then lifted the score from the rebound after a penalty corner and a field goal after a long rush at 5-0.

Earlier in the day, Germany were also in the bottom eight with a 1-0 victory over South Africa. The only goal of the match came from Nike Lorenz who converted a penalty corner in the 38th minute, the only one of the seventeen to take fourth place in the world rankings.