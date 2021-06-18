CBA MP The ministry is keeping an eye on the chip shortage in response to parliamentary questions by Mustafa Amhauch, writes Black, Minister of Economic Affairs and Climate. According to Black, production can be increased very quickly by existing manufacturers.

Amhouch Asked parliamentary questions Following the global chip shortage, some companies were forced to stop production. Black believes that the fastest way to measure chip production would be through existing players, because starting new manufacturing companies or production sites is a long process and requires huge investments. It involves billions of euros. However, we are currently seeing such improvements aimed at accelerating the reduction of chip shortages. “

European production

Currently, 8% of chips are made in Europe, 22% in the United States and 70% in Asia. According to the Minister, it is important to have a balance in the global ecosystem. Recently published “Europe’s Digital Decade: Digital Goals for 2030According to Black, the ambition is to increase the European share of the value chain.

Black shares Amhouch’s view that chip shortage is not just a Dutch problem, but a European problem and must be solved in a European context. “It is not in Europe’s interest to disconnect ourselves from the global value chain, as it will not be able to maintain Europe’s leading position in some parts of the value chain.