For the first time in 12 years, Israel has a leader other than Benjamin Netanyahu. The new prime minister is Naphtali Bennett, a right-wing nationalist who came to power thanks to an eight-party coalition.











The new government took office last night after a heated debate. This was even more exciting because the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, had to vote first.

The coalition has only a narrow majority: 61 out of 120 seats. Former Prime Minister Netanyahu has been trying to lure MPs from the opposition camp to his side for the past week. So it didn’t work. During the debate, he angrily told his supporters: “I will lead you to battle every day.”

The pity of the colonists

The government that is coming to power now is very special. Not only because there are a large number of parties, but especially because of the big differences between them. After the last election (March) Netanyahu’s Likud party failed to form a government and the central party, Yesh Adith, went to work. He also found an ally in the former immigration leader and Orthodox Jewish Bennett, but also in Blue and White, the Social Democratic Workers’ Party, Israel Beatinu (right), Niue Hoop (right) and the Merets (left and green). The biggest surprise for all seven of those: the UAE list. So, Israeli Palestinians in a government for the first time.

These eight parties have many differences, but they also have one important similarity: they all want to get rid of ‘King BB’. It has recently become increasingly controversial, partly because of the three corruption cases he holds in his band. To put it mildly, his critics consider that he did not contribute much to the unity of the divided country.

Configuration issues

Many have no faith in the new government. In any case, he is not going to deal with major and structural issues (such as the Palestinian issue and the construction of new settlements) for which the interests are very different. The minimal majority of the Modley group in particular is a cause for concern. If the government leaves, Bennett will be released by Yer Lapid in 2023. This is the deal they made: Prime Minister every two years. Lapidte first becomes secretary of state.

Congratulations

US President Joe Biden congratulated Bennett, Lapidet and other members of the new cabinet. He said in a statement that he expects to strengthen relations between the two countries with the new Prime Minister. Israel has no better friend than the United States. My administration is fully committed to working with the new Israeli government for security, stability and peace for Israelis, Palestinians and the people of the vast region. ”

Greetings were also received from German Chancellor Angela Merkel. “Germany and Israel are united by a unique friendship and we want to deepen it further,” he said in a statement. “Germany will use all its strength to ensure Israel’s security and peace in the Middle East.” European Council President Charles Michael said on Twitter that he hoped to “strengthen the federation between Israel and the European Union”. General prosperity and continued regional peace and stability. “

Bezalel Smodrich, a politician from the religious Zionist party, erupted in anger. It happened during the speech of the future Prime Minister Naphtali Bennett: