“Nothing lasts long enough for the French to believe that there are easy solutions and free money falling from the sky like manna in the Bible,” the minister said Thursday. Economy.

Those who believe that France will follow the US lead in stimulus measures need to adjust their expectations. When asked about the PFM trade, the Minister of Economic Affairs on Thursday ruled out the possibility of: “Helicopter Money” application To support consumption.

There is no support from Bruno Le Myre for this solution of forcing the ECP to deliver checks directly to homes: “The European Central Bank is independent“First he summoned Percy’s head. So this decision must come from its powers, not from European governments. In addition, “Nothing lasts as long as convincing the French that there is easy correction and free money falling from the sky, like manna from the Bible.“, Called.

This is definitely the solution Employed in the United States, Further “They provide social security systems that Americans do not have the support they need“Below is the Bruno Le Myr line. In Europe, however, social security nets have made it possible to significantly reduce the catastrophic effects of the health crisis on purchasing power and employment. A model of France in this area – with The largest expenditure of public fundsI have to remember-:In 2020, the purchasing power of the French increased, while GDP fell by 8%. So today we don’t have to write checks to the French, we supported it […] Their purchasing powerThe Minister inspected.

Avenue for the distribution of money to homes was recently proposed by the Economic Analysis Council: In the note submitted on WednesdayThe Foundation offers each citizen the opportunity to hand over a check worth 800. “It is not important to implement this policy within two or three months of emerging from the crisis, but rather to bring this tool into discussion in the event of a new potential crisis.”, Identifies President Philip Martin.

«French technology has been a great success»

The Minister of Economic Affairs is adamant in his support, instead calling for a cocktail already mentioned several times to deal with the consequences of the crisis. First, the sound management of public funds under international finance law. Then it stimulated growth through home consumption and its promises. ”FurtherA future without tax increases. Finally, perseveranceStructural reformsIncluding pension reform.The majority“Burgers”To save the system, we feel the need to reform the pension systemWithout commenting on the timetable, the minister said the president has the uniqueness.

Bruno Le Maire congratulated himself on the success of the French deck, at the same time Vivatech Scholarship It opened Wednesday. “French technology has been a great success“The Minister should salute and realize this success throughout France by creating jobs and activities,” he said.All parts.