Fog

Sunny de Jong, the Netherlands’ first rider, was appointed by national coach Andrew Hefern to ride in his dressage test. Sunny de Jong enjoys a solid test with his gray mare on a icy track. This combination only received unsatisfactory scores on Cantor’s first change. With a score of 33.1 penalty points (66.88%), Ryder from Allsmere is ranked 21st in the interim rankings. He finished 2nd in the rankings of the Dutch Championship.

The last line

It was still foggy when Merle Plom and Crossporter Radar Love NOP (by Tyrado) began their test. Eight-year-old Zelding made a decent choice, but lost the required points in the first and last line. The score of 34.6 penalty points turned into a scrap result for the Dutch team at the end of the day. After the first part, Merrill ranks 24th in the Intermediate Classification.

Fantastic introduction

Tim Lips’ international debut and experienced Lady Sin van de Morwen Z (by Lord Sin) was excellent. With a bold clear round, Tim Lips impressed the three judges. With a score of 24.5 penalty points (75.49%), Tim has long been at the forefront of the international rankings. Only German Sophie Lப்pe has ridden a better end on her horse, thus leading the way. In the battle for the national title, Tim Lips took the lead.

Stumble

As the last Dutch rider it was the turn of Jordi Wilken and his Curacao (by Ramiro B). After a brisk start, the 14-year-old was stopped twice in the area according to Big Bay Zelding. With 33.2 penalty points, Jordi is only one place ahead of teammate Sunny de Jong in the battle for international rankings and national title.

Middle, middle class

In the Nations Cup final, the Dutch team is in fifth place, slightly behind France. The rankings are led by Great Britain, followed by the United States and Germany.

Project

On Friday individual starters will appear in the dressage arena on the beautiful mainland. The cross will continue Saturday with a length of approximately 5,800 meters, which includes 29 impressive obstacles. Sunday’s show begins with a second veterinary test, after which the final show begins with a jumping course.

Friday, October 8th

12:00 Theory von Raine – ACSI Harry Belfont (v. Heraldic XX)

12:42 pm Villemina van de Goes-Better-Echino (by Cardino Z)

Laura Hookeen – Vikro (V. Quasimoto Z)

3:03 pm Merle Plom – Ceda NOP (by Aragon)

Saturday 9 October 10:00 (ovb) – Cross Country

Sunday 10 October 09:00 – Second Veterinary Inspection

10:30 am – Completion jump

4:00 pm – Award Ceremony

Follow the competition

The contest can be followed online:

ClipMyHorse / FEI.TV

Livestream RTV East

