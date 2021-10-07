French President Emmanuel Macron wants to resolve the conflict with the United States, among other things. “I think this is the right opportunity to see how we can restore relations,” he said when he arrived in Slovenia to attend the EU summit.

Paris was outraged when Australia canceled a deal to sell ten billion French submarines to the country. Australia suddenly seemed to be entering into a new strategic alliance with the United States and Great Britain. France has not commented on this and is unaware of it.

Earlier, Macron received US Secretary of State Anthony Blingen. This is the first high-level Franco-US meeting since relations between the two countries deteriorated significantly last month due to the submarine conflict.

Scheduled meeting

The meeting was not on the agenda of Blinken’s two – day visit to Paris. Blinken will only speak to his French colleague Jean-Yves Le Trian. The French government has said the planned meeting will help restore confidence. But according to those involved, there is still a lot of work to be done before the French and US presidents meet at the end of October.

After the “important talks in Paris”, Blinken said security interests in Europe were shared, and Sahal and Afghanistan were discussed. “We look forward to taking our bilateral relationship to the next level,” he tweeted.

Deceived and deceived

Not only the French but also the Americans, Australians and British feel betrayed by the loss of the submarine contract. The new coalition, called AUKUS, has long been negotiated in great secrecy. The Americans and the British are going to help the Australians with nuclear submarines within that alliance.

In light of the AUKUS Security Agreement and its relationship with China, Slovenia is on the EU’s international role agenda at the summit. The European Commission has expressed solidarity with France, but not all EU countries have sided with Paris for fear of alienating the United States.