Levroy – Tax expert, author and entrepreneur Sepp Brookers Leveroy wrote two books for entrepreneurs this year. When he introduced men’s shoes with his brother Daniel Berley in 2020, he discovered how much time and energy it takes to know what you need to know as a start-up entrepreneur.

“I studied financial economics, so have a good background in finance and (tax) legal matters. Still, I still had a lot to look at when I started,” says Brookers. “What I wanted to know before I started with PERLIE was the time you spend on management. You have to sit down at least once a week. I’m noticed that a lot of advice for entrepreneurs is given in a complex way. So my books are understandable to everyone. “

One and a half year writing

In his first book Startup Guide for Entrepreneurs Brokers writes about legal forms, intellectual property, contracts, business plans and financial options. “I wanted to mention everything important to entrepreneurs in the legal, financial and administrative fields. In addition to my work as a teacher at Maastricht University and my shoe brand, I worked for more than a year and a half. I knew nothing about publishing a book. The two publishers who sent me the book were interested. .I chose the largest, Wakmedian.

United States, Russia and China

After the first book, the second came soon: Business Contracts: About Rights, Obligations and Privacy. But for now, there is no time for brokers to write. “Pearly was recently available at a retailer in Atlanta. Our first city in the United States. We are busy communicating in Russia. We really want to go to China, Singapore and Malaysia. There is a lot to do in that area. I find the culture attractive. When I was there, Paris Or I noticed there were bigger stores in Barcelona than we had ever seen, which we have never heard of here. ”