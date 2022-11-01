FIFA Assistant Referee Mijensa Rensch reflects on her participation in the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in India with pride and emotion. The Surinamese finished her job in style yesterday in the final between defending champions Spain and Colombia. Partly thanks to Rensch’s right decision, the Spaniards extended the world title.

There was a moment of silence in the stadium as the video assistant referee (VAR) double-checked a referee’s decision at Rensch’s suggestion. The Surinamese had indicated that the ball had crossed the goal line.

“I was right there and I could see that the ball had clearly crossed that line. Everyone in the stadium was waiting to see if the decision I made with my referee was the right one.

Our compatriot was right. There was great relief and great satisfaction at the same time. “It’s one of those moments where I go, ‘Wow, I prepared well and everything went well.’

A world title was at stake, the vigilance of the referees was therefore in order. Rensch passed the test with a big pass. She now dares to dream bigger and is looking forward to next year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup in New Zealand. “My first step is to be selected.”

We are now awaiting the decision of the World Football Federation (FIFA). “To be honest, I would not have imagined that I would reach a final (world tournament) so quickly.”

His goal was sometimes to win a World Cup finals “and now it has gone so far that I have been able to participate in two World Cups”. According to the official, it is the dream of any elite referee (possessing a FIFA badge).

The above performance left her speechless. “It was an emotional moment for me. I don’t even know how to explain it, but it’s just amazing.

Rensch has been active as a referee for eight years, including more than six years as a FIFA assistant referee. “It’s the reward for all the sacrifices I had to make.”