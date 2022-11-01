After a much-discussed race in Japan, Verstappen is again world champion. Moreover, he is one win away from a Formula 1 record. The Red Bull driver recorded his twelfth win of the season in Japan and the record for most wins in an F1 year with thirteen is in the name of the Germans Michael Schumacher. and Sebastien Vettel.

Seven-time world champion Schumacher won thirteen out of eighteen races in 2004, when he became world champion in his Ferrari. Vettel came in 2013 as a Red Bull driver to thirteen first places in nineteen grands prix. The current season has four more races. ,, I am very close to the thirteenth. I want to at least match that,” Verstappen said.

Can Verstappen already equal the record in the United States? If you want to see this, you have to stay awake for a long time anyway. Check below for race weekend schedules in the United States. Note: we are on Dutch time!

