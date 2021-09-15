V Vancardia

In a press release, Microsoft announced that it would allow more than 100 employees to work in Barcelona. They are software professionals in the field of machine learning (a technique by which software improves itself by recognizing data formats) and deep learning (recognition based on deep artificial neural networks).

Improvement for web application

Artificial intelligence invention aims to improve Internet usability. In addition to the innovation center in Barcelona, ​​the Microsoft branch that handles it has six other R&D centers worldwide. The center in Barcelona will attract information technology talents from all over Europe.

The Discovery Center is part of the Search & AI (Artificial Intelligence) division in the United States led by Jordi Ripas, Vice President of Microsoft Corporation. Ribas said he believes the Barcelona Center will bring great value to Microsoft users worldwide.

Spain has the potential to become an important information technology country

According to Microsoft Spain General Manager Alberto Granados, Microsoft’s investment reveals that Spain has a qualified workforce and the country has great potential to attract information technology talent from abroad. With the center, we will further develop in collaboration with AI, universities, research centers and technology companies. Training in machine learning technologies will be an important incentive for digital skills in Spain, ”said Granados.

There has also been an enthusiastic response from politicians to the establishment of the Microsoft Center in Barcelona. Calvico, Minister of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation, said the government has placed its ‘ambitious digital agenda’ high on its list of priorities. According to Catalan Minister for Digital Policy Jordi Buginer, Catalonia has the potential to play a leading role in the development of AI in Europe.

With the new R&D center in Barcelona, ​​Microsoft joins other multinationals such as Vodafone and Clarna, which recently opened innovation centers in Spain.