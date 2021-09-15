Brussels / Washington (Reuters) – The United States and the European Union have agreed to reduce greenhouse gas methane emissions by a third by the end of this decade and encourage other major economies to join. According to documents seen by Reuters.

Washington and Brussels are in Glasgow, Scotland, in November ahead of a global summit on tackling climate change ahead of their agreement to raise other major economies, which will have a major impact on the energy, agriculture and waste industries. . Emissions.

Methane, the second largest cause after carbon dioxide, is gaining attention as governments seek solutions to control global warming to 1.5 degrees, one of the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement.

The United States and the European Union have jointly pledged this weekend to reduce man-made methane emissions by at least 30% by 2030, according to Global Methane. Drought. A promise seen by Reuters.

“If methane in the atmosphere has a shorter lifespan, taking action now will rapidly reduce the rate of global warming,” the draft says.

A separate document lists more than two dozen countries that the United States and the European Union aim to join the pledge. These countries include major emitters such as China, Russia, India, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, as well as countries such as Norway, Qatar, Great Britain, New Zealand and South Africa.

The US State Department and the European Commission declined to comment.

The deal will be unveiled on Friday at a meeting of key fiery economies aimed at mobilizing support ahead of the COP26 summit in Glasgow.

World leaders are under pressure from scientists, environmentalists and growing populations to push for more ambitious measures to tackle climate change in Glasgow.

Methane has a greater greenhouse potential than carbon dioxide, but decomposes more quickly in the atmosphere, so a “strong, rapid and sustainable reduction” in methane emissions and a reduction in carbon dioxide emissions will have a faster impact on climate, a fact emphasized. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change last month.

Experts say the fossil fuel sector has the greatest potential to reduce methane emissions this decade.

However, in recent years satellite images and infrared snapshots show methane emissions from oil and gas bases, including: LOn Mexico And this United States. read more

The United States and the European Union will propose laws this year to control methane emissions.

The draft states that the US and EU commitment will cover key sources of methane emissions, including waste from oil and gas infrastructure, old coal mines, agriculture and land.

Pledging countries to jointly take domestic action to achieve the CH4 reduction goal, “focusing on standards to achieve all possible reductions in the energy and waste sectors” and “technological innovation, and reducing agricultural emissions through incentives and partnerships with farmers.”

(Reporting by Valerie Volkovici) Editing Christopher Cushing, Leslie Adler and Sonia Hepstell

