Microsoft now also sells its own Windows 11 licenses

Mon. Jul 25th, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Stories

Windows 11 will soon lock your account after 10 wrong passwords Windows 11 will soon lock your account after 10 wrong passwords 1 min read

Windows 11 will soon lock your account after 10 wrong passwords

Maggie Benson 10 hours ago 77
Lifehack: How to share a digital photo album together | Technology Lifehack: How to share a digital photo album together | Technology 3 min read

Lifehack: How to share a digital photo album together | Technology

Maggie Benson 18 hours ago 79
More and more heat waves | Fewer meat deals | NOW More and more heat waves | Fewer meat deals | NOW 3 min read

More and more heat waves | Fewer meat deals | NOW

Maggie Benson 1 day ago 105
Facebook splits homepage with separate tab for messages from friends | Technology Facebook splits homepage with separate tab for messages from friends | Technology 1 min read

Facebook splits homepage with separate tab for messages from friends | Technology

Maggie Benson 4 days ago 83
NASA plans to launch a lunar rocket in late August or early September | Technology NASA plans to launch a lunar rocket in late August or early September | Technology 1 min read

NASA plans to launch a lunar rocket in late August or early September | Technology

Maggie Benson 4 days ago 75
Microsoft brings Discord chat service to Xbox consoles | Technology Microsoft brings Discord chat service to Xbox consoles | Technology 1 min read

Microsoft brings Discord chat service to Xbox consoles | Technology

Maggie Benson 4 days ago 91

You may have missed

Afbeelding Church pews and chairs from the Jacobskerk for sale 3 min read

Church pews and chairs from the Jacobskerk for sale

Phil Schwartz 1 hour ago 24
The Netherlands equal the record of four medals at the World Championships in Athletics: “The ambition was five” | NOW The Netherlands equal the record of four medals at the World Championships in Athletics: “The ambition was five” | NOW 2 min read

The Netherlands equal the record of four medals at the World Championships in Athletics: “The ambition was five” | NOW

Queenie Bell 2 hours ago 26
Bordeaux forest fires under control after two weeks, people go home | NOW Bordeaux forest fires under control after two weeks, people go home | NOW 1 min read

Bordeaux forest fires under control after two weeks, people go home | NOW

Harold Manning 2 hours ago 35
Microsoft now also sells its own Windows 11 licenses Microsoft now also sells its own Windows 11 licenses 2 min read

Microsoft now also sells its own Windows 11 licenses

Maggie Benson 2 hours ago 53