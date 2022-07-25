Microsoft now also sells its own Windows 11 licenses

Windows 11 is now also available from Microsoft itself to be bought. The operating system has been available in OEM form from all major retailers since October last year, but Microsoft only offered it as a free update or in combination with a computer from one of its partners.

The “How do I get Windows 11?” on Microsoft’s website is now titled “Do you want Windows 11 on your custom PC?” ” to find. He hasn’t been there that long; May 17 (web.archive.org) we only see links to Media Markt, Coolblue and Bol.com.

Clicking “Buy Windows 11” brings up a somewhat hazy solution. product page for Windows 11 Home. This is the downloadable version, but nowhere does it say if this is an OEM or commercial license. With the help of Google’s search engine, we conclude that it is probably a retail business.

A Windows 11 Home license costs 145 euros at Microsoft. That’s more than the ~130 euros that Alternative and Megekko questions (and you also get a nice box with it). The commercial versions of Windows 11 have not been available for a very long time anyway: since April 15, according to our product comparator. The OEM version of Windows 11 Home is slightly cheaper at $107.95.

The Windows 11 Pro version product page cannot be found on the Microsoft website. We made it pass found anyway, and at 259 euros, this version is also more expensive than at dealers, where it costs around 220 euros. Windows 10 Home and Pro are also still on sale from Microsoft, for the exact same prices.



The Windows 11 Home product page: lots of words, but little information

