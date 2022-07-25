Windows 11 will soon lock your account after 10 wrong passwords

On Windows 11, your account will soon be locked for 10 minutes if you entered the wrong password more than 10 times. Microsoft wants to use it to counter the growing number of brute force attacks.

In a brute force attack, someone tries to log in with all possible password combinations using a script, until they succeed. The number of brute force attacks has increased significantly in recent years, mainly due to the large number of home workers. Automatic account locking makes brute force much more difficult.

Account Lockout options have been in the Local Group Policy Editor (gpedit.msc) for years, but are disabled by default. On new Windows 11 Insider builds, the number of incorrect passwords allowed is now 10 and the lockout time is 10 minutes.



The new default settings

If you already want to protect your account against brute force attacks, you can of course also enable them yourself: open the start menu, type “gpedit.msc” and press enter. The Local Group Policy Editor will now open, here on the left go to Computer Configuration > Windows Settings > Security Settings > Account Lockout Policy. On the right side, you can adjust account lock options.

