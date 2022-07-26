Leap second confuses computers, tech giants want to get rid of it

Since 1972, Coordinated World Time or UTC has been used, a time indication based on an atomic clock and the rotation of the Earth. Since then, there have been 27 leap seconds, correcting the clock for minute changes in the Earth’s rotation. Such a leap second is added at midnight, the clock does not jump from 23:59:59 to 00:00:00, but once to 23:59:60.

Computers are confused by this exception because it goes against the internal logic of 60 seconds per minute, 60 minutes per hour, and 24 hours per day. And so something is usually wrong, because it is very difficult to test this exceptional circumstance. When a leap second was added in 2012, major websites like Reddit, LinkedIn and Foursquare and Yelp went offline. In 2015 there was a new leap second and the big fearbut the problems turned out to be less, but Always presentjust like in 2016. The next leap second could be December 31.