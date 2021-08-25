Michiel Vos and his wife lived apart from each other for months
In the last Beautiful world Michiel, who has lived in the Netherlands for a year without his wife Alexandra, says not seeing each other for a while is “pretty exciting”.
They celebrated the holidays together, yet they’ve been apart for more or less eight months. “Alexandra fully understood that in an election year, it is more practical to be in the Netherlands, so that I can sit at the tables of the talk shows”, explains the journalist. “If it’s not going well, it will crack in about a year. It hasn’t cracked between us. (…) And because of WhatsApp you’re never really far from each other.”
The American correspondent met the love of his life in 2002, when Alexandra was in Amsterdam promoting her own documentary on George W. Bush. Michiel says: “Before that I had one or two relationships, both not very serious, but with Alexandra I immediately had the feeling that it clicked. She is very free and goes her way, it has something very attractive. “
When Alexandra returned to America, they began to call each other, more and more often and for longer. Eighteen months later, Michiel emigrated to the United States. “I was 32, I knew pretty much what I wanted: a life with Alexandra in America.”
