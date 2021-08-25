Delta Air Lines orders 30 A321neo from Airbus

Delta Air Lines continues to renew and modernize its fleet with an order for 30 additional Airbus A321neos. The airline had previously ordered 125 of these aircraft, bringing the total to 155 A321neos. With this investment, Delta strengthens its position as a leading airline.

Delta expects the first A321neos to be delivered in the first half of 2022. The state-of-the-art A321neo is Delta’s most fuel-efficient narrow-body aircraft. The aircraft has 194 seats, including 20 in First Class, 42 in Comfort + and 132 in Main Cabin. The devices are deployed over the large home network. “By adding these aircraft, we are accelerating the renewal of our fleet,” said Mahendra Nair, SVP of Delta – Fleet and TechOps Supply Chain.

Much of the A321neo will be delivered from Airbus’ U.S. manufacturing facility in Mobile, Alabama. Delta has already taken delivery of 87 US-made Airbus planes since 2016.

Comfortable

The comfortable interior of the aircraft features a new first-class seat design. For example, larger and more sturdy tables have been placed and there is more storage space for personal items. Plus, all passengers can use Delta’s inflight entertainment system, Delta flight products, spacious luggage compartments, Wi-Fi, and charging points. The aircraft has a state-of-the-art ventilation system.

