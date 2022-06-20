Michael van Gerwen wrestles Dutch American Van Dongen in New York | sport

Michael van Gerwen started the US Darts Masters with a tough win. De Brabander was 6-4 too strong for Dutch American Jules van Dongen at the Hulu Theater in New York’s Madison Square Garden and thus advanced to the quarter-finals.

Van Dongen was born in the Netherlands, but now lives in the United States and also comes out under the American flag. So he was very motivated to show something beautiful, Van Gerwen remarked. “It was the match of his life for him, playing in front of his own home crowd for the first time.”

Van Gerwen started strong and quickly took a 3-0 lead, but Van Dongen fought back at 4-3 and 5-4. The Dutch Dragon then almost forced a decisive leg, but in the end Van Gerwen didn’t allow that. “At the end of the day, I did the right things again. I’m happy with this win.”

Van Gerwen, third in New York, will face James Wade in the quarterfinals. This match will be played tonight (around 3:00 am in the Dutch night).





