Swimming World Championships: Toussaint misses a medal in the 100-meter backstroke final | sport

Toussaint’s start was excellent, but then she fell slightly and couldn’t catch the top riders. She also swam a little slower than Sunday in the semifinals. However, it has improved slightly compared to last summer. She finished seventh in that distance at the Olympics.

American Smith was supreme and won her second world title. Canadian Kylie Masse won silver, while American Claire Curzan took bronze.

Toussaint has been training in the United States for a few months. She was actually focused on the European Championship in Rome in August, but surprised herself a bit on Sunday with the fourth fastest time in the World Cup semi-final in the Hungarian capital (59.16).

Corbeau will not participate in the final of the World Cup in the 50 meters breaststroke

Caspar Corbeau failed to qualify for the 50m breaststroke final at the World Swimming Championships in Budapest. The American born, who plays for the Netherlands, finished after 27.44 seconds. It was the twelfth time in two semi-finals.

Nicolo Martinenghi was the fastest in the semi-final (26.57). The Italian has already won gold in the 100m breaststroke on Sunday. Arno Kamminga won silver in the 100m breaststroke. He does not participate in the 50 meters and concentrates entirely on the 200 meters breaststroke.

No final either for Steenbergen

Marrit Steenbergen did not reach the 200m freestyle final. The 22-year-old got off to a great start and was still second after 100 yards. But in the last hundred meters, she couldn’t keep up with the rest of the peloton. Final

Australia’s Mollie O’Callaghan (1.56.34) won the semi-final in which Steenbergen was active, but the fastest time had already been achieved in the semi-final by Briton Freya Anderson with 1.56.05.

Cecono world record

Thomas Ceccon swam in style to the 100m backstroke world title. The Italian triumphed over a world record (51.60). He referred Americans Ryan Murphy (51.97) and Hunter Armstrong (51.98) to silver and bronze in Budapest.

Murphy held the world record until Monday. He reached the Rio de Janeiro Olympics six years ago after 51.85 seconds. Ceccon celebrated his second medal of this World Cup, after a bronze medal with his national team in the 4×100 meters freestyle.

Katie Ledecky won the 1500m freestyle world title with a great display of power (15.30.15). The American was more than 14 seconds faster than her compatriot Katie Grimes (15.44.89). Australian Lani Pallister finished third (15.48.96).

David Popovici is the new 200m freestyle world champion. The 17-year-old Romanian touched after 1.43.21 seconds. Sun-woo Hwang of South Korea won the silver medal (1.44.47). Briton Tom Dean swam to bronze (1.44.98).