Swimming World Championships: Toussaint misses a medal in the 100-meter backstroke final | sport

Tue. Jun 21st, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Stories

Michael van Gerwen wrestles Dutch American Van Dongen in New York | sport Michael van Gerwen wrestles Dutch American Van Dongen in New York | sport 2 min read

Michael van Gerwen wrestles Dutch American Van Dongen in New York | sport

Queenie Bell 8 hours ago 69
Omroep Flevoland - Sport - Roeier Van Sprang wins silver at the World Cup in Poland Omroep Flevoland – Sport – Roeier Van Sprang wins silver at the World Cup in Poland 1 min read

Omroep Flevoland – Sport – Roeier Van Sprang wins silver at the World Cup in Poland

Queenie Bell 16 hours ago 83
Trans women banned from top swimming competition, federation wants separate category Trans women banned from top swimming competition, federation wants separate category 1 min read

Trans women banned from top swimming competition, federation wants separate category

Queenie Bell 1 day ago 81
These are the sixteen host cities of the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico | sport These are the sixteen host cities of the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico | sport 1 min read

These are the sixteen host cities of the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico | sport

Queenie Bell 2 days ago 76
These are the sixteen host cities of the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico | sport These are the sixteen host cities of the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico | sport 1 min read

These are the sixteen host cities of the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico | sport

Queenie Bell 2 days ago 83
Yellow Tigers win in Poland Nations League | More sports Yellow Tigers win in Poland Nations League | More sports 1 min read

Yellow Tigers win in Poland Nations League | More sports

Queenie Bell 2 days ago 93

You may have missed

World premiere in San Francisco "an honor" for director Nasr – Wel.nl World premiere in San Francisco “an honor” for director Nasr – Wel.nl 2 min read

World premiere in San Francisco “an honor” for director Nasr – Wel.nl

Maggie Benson 15 mins ago 18
"A lot of space in court" (video) “A lot of space in court” (video) 2 min read

“A lot of space in court” (video)

Phil Schwartz 16 mins ago 19
Swimming World Championships: Toussaint misses a medal in the 100-meter backstroke final | sport Swimming World Championships: Toussaint misses a medal in the 100-meter backstroke final | sport 2 min read

Swimming World Championships: Toussaint misses a medal in the 100-meter backstroke final | sport

Queenie Bell 20 mins ago 20
Israeli Prime Minister to Dissolve Parliament, New Opportunity for Netanyahu NOW Israeli Prime Minister to Dissolve Parliament, New Opportunity for Netanyahu NOW 1 min read

Israeli Prime Minister to Dissolve Parliament, New Opportunity for Netanyahu NOW

Harold Manning 23 mins ago 15