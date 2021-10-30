Meteor Shower, Halloween and New Toy Story Movie

It’s Friday and we have a special weekend ahead of us as the clocks go back one hour. That means an extra hour of sleep. This is good news, but there is a lot more good news to bring. Think of beautiful snapshots, thrilling series, a new Toy Story movie, and the fact that there was already life on earth 2.5 billion years ago. Beautiful Perseid on the sensitive plate Every year the Perseid meteor shower returns and although it has been a while since it happened, a photo is so beautiful that we are posting it anyway: Uros Fink visited a mountain in Slovenia for special space rain to photograph. snapshots. To be precise Selle Mangart. He managed to capture the special phenomenon perfectly. He is therefore a real fan of the Perseids and this does not surprise us: the meteor shower is considered the most beautiful of the year.

Scary during Halloween This weekend is Halloween. Although it is a real ‘thing’, especially in the United States, it is also increasingly celebrated in the Netherlands. Halloween, by the way, means “All Saints’ Eve”, an evening in which the dead are commemorated. In the past this was mostly done in the cemetery which could be a bit “scary”. In the United States, kids dress up on Halloween and ring houses in the dark and shout “Trick or Treat”. At Halloween parties, the intention is to dress up, preferably as original as possible. Also in Hollywood, the big stars arrive each year to appear in the most spectacular outfits. Heidi Klum, among others, is known for her quirky and spooky looks during Halloween. In the mood for a horror movie? Check out our tips on horror movies to watch this Halloween!

A life discovered on a 2.5 billion-year-old ruby Researchers have found life on a 2.5 billion year old ruby. This life comes in the form of microorganisms that ensured that the gemstone took its shape. Researchers at the University of Waterloo have studied how rubies take their shape and come across the residue of a microorganism. The rock comes from Greenland, a place well known for its gems and colorful minerals. It is probably an algae or bacteria, which made the stone, despite the fact that there was little oxygen during its formation, still look beautiful.

Now on Amazon Prime Video: Maradona Blessed Dream Do you like footballer Maradona, or the unique man behind footballer? Then there is now a Biography Series on Amazon Prime Video that you must see. In the series, Nazareno Casero, Juan Palomino and Nicolas Goldschmidt play the main roles of Diego Armando Maradona during his lifetime. From the small town of Fiorito in Argentina to his career in Barcelona and Naples. The series consists of 10 episodes of one hour each, featuring all the important moments in the life of the legendary football star.

Photographer shows what Russia really looks like Russia is a fascinating country. Not only because it’s gigantic, the culture is quite different from ours in many ways. Photographer Alexandre Petrossian shows what Russia really looks like on its social media accounts. The people, the beautiful cities, the special situations: it shows everything. Scroll down the timeline for the beautiful photos and learn more about the special traditions of the Russians.

New Pixar animated film with Buzz Lightyear The new Buzz Lightyear animated film will be released in the summer of 2022. This is of course good news for all Toy Story fans. In the brand new movie, we get to know Buzz Lightyear better, learn more about his past, and find out how he became a Space Ranger. American actor Chris Evans provides the voice for Buzz.