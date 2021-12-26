Metamorphosis for Barneveld’s attic. “It fits perfectly with our house from the 60s” | Barneveld’s Journal

BARNEVEL The atmosphere, lots of greenery and enough space around the house were the reasons Petra van den Brand (36) and her family moved to Hugo de Grootlaan in Barneveld earlier this year. The newly installed BASkapel completes their characteristic sixties house.

Petra lives in Staatsliedenbuurt, near the center of Barneveld, with her husband Wilfred van den Brand (38) and their three children. “A nice and atmospheric neighborhood,” says Petra, who previously lived in the new residential area of ​​Veller. The couple are still busy working, but much of the attic is already finished. ‘It is divided into two rooms: our bedroom and an office.’

To create additional space on the top floor, Petra and Wilfred first looked at a skylight. “But we discovered that the height of a skylight would not exceed 1.60 meters,” says Petra. Through an article in Barneveldse Krant, Petra discovered the BASkapel, an alternative to the traditional skylight. “This piece actually arrived just at the right time.”

ADDITIONAL SPACE “With a BAS chapel, we were able to create additional space without major renovations,” continues Petra. Bas Verhoek, owner of BASkapel, thought with the Barnevelder. “From that moment everything went very well.”

To get an even better idea of ​​the many possibilities, Petra and Wilfred visited the company’s showroom on Stationsweg in Barneveld. “In the end, we chose two BAS chapels with wooden skylights. They were done in less than five weeks.

PERSONAGE The installation only took half a day – and the results are impressive. “We’re very happy with it,” says Petra. “These skylights are four times the size of the old skylight that existed before. We now have a lot more light and a great view. Another pleasant side effect is that in most cases no license is required for the BASkapel. “It saves a lot of time and hassle. In addition, this chapel is more subtle than a traditional skylight, so that the character of our house – which we have fallen in love with – is preserved. ‘

