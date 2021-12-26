An SSD is hidden in this ordinary mouse!

A Solid State Drive (SSD) hidden in the casing of a mouse. You can hardly believe it.

You can have a computer mouse in your hand every day. Or you have to work with a trackpad every day, of course that is also possible. A mouse is designed to fit comfortably in your hand. After all, too small is not comfortable. But did you know that this shape also creates a lot of empty space in the mouse itself? This is not the case with all designs, but in some cases the space can be used for other things.

The XPG company, known for gaming accessories, has done this skillfully. The company made a mouse with its own SSD on board. This is a disk of no less than 1TB, crammed into the mouse case. Now it’s still a concept and XPG will be showing the SSD mouse at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas in a few weeks. The mouse’s SSD can read files up to 985MB / s.

The mouse connects to your computer via a wired USB-C connection. Your computer will then also detect the SSD. This gives you access to a considerable amount of additional external storage all at once. And it doesn’t even take up extra space on your desk, because the SSD is built into the mouse. Nice genius. (through Digital trends)