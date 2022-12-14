Messi confirms the final will be his last game in the World Cup
Lionel Messi has confirmed he will play his final World Cup match on Sunday. The 35-year-old star player then faces Argentina against France or Morocco for the world title. “I want to complete my journey through five world championships there,” he told Argentinian reporters after the semi-final win over Croatia (3-0). “My last game in the World Cup will be the final.”
Messi has never been world champion with Argentina. He occasionally bid farewell to the national team, but later returned. He will turn 39 in four years at the next World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada. “I don’t think I can still be here,” he said. “It’s better to finish here in the final. I’m happy like that.”
Messi is working on his fifth and probably best World Cup. He has already scored five times and prepared three goals. His dribbling on the way to Julián Álvarez’s 3-0 win against Croatia was perhaps the finest run-up to the world final in Qatar.
Messi shares the lead in the World Cup top scorer chart with Frenchman Kylian Mbappé with five goals. With eleven goals, he can now call himself Argentina’s all-time top scorer at a World Cup. He will play his 26th game in life in the World Cup on Sunday. It is also a record. Lothar Matthäus has played 25 international matches for Germany at a World Cup.
