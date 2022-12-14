Sadowski-Synnott gives New Zealand first gold medal at Winter Games | Olympic Games

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott made sporting history for New Zealand on Sunday. The snowboarder gave her country the first-ever gold medal at the Winter Games in slopestyle.

Sadowski-Synnott, 20, posted a score of 92.88 on his third and final run in the final at Genting Snow Park, outclassing the competition.

American Julia Marino had previously been in contention for gold, but she had to settle for second place with a score of 87.68 points. Bronze went to Australian Tess Coady (84.15).

Four years ago, at the Pyeongchang Games, Sadowski-Synnott also won a medal at sixteen. Then there was the bronze in the big air part. In total, New Zealand won bronze twice in 2018.

Sadowski-Synnott’s gold makes New Zealand the 42nd country to win an Olympic title at the Winter Games. Hungary was the previous newcomer in 2018.

It is also the first time that Australia and New Zealand have reached the podium together at the Winter Games. This last happened at the Summer Games in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro.

Melissa Peperkamp was barred from the final on Sunday. The 17-year-old Dutchman narrowly missed out on a ticket to the final battle on Saturday in her Olympic qualifying debut. Peperkamp scored the thirteenth score. Only the top twelve snowboarders were allowed to return to Yanqing for the final.

