Solomon Islands will not go to the World Cup. After a few stunts in a row, the dream came to an end in the game against New Zealand. They were no less than 5-0 too strong for the archipelago.

The Solomon Islands won against the Cook Islands (2-0), Tahiti (3-1) and Papua New Guinea (3-2). As a result, the romantics secretly hoped for a very beautiful fairy tale, only New Zealand did not cooperate.

The Solomon Islands leave like a watering can against New Zealand, so that the 2022 World Cup will have only one debutant: Qatar. A unique event that no beginner has placed alone. — Michael Abbink (@sportzeloot) March 30, 2022

Over and out

Due to the defeat of the Solomon Islands, we have only one World Cup debutant and that is Qatar. This country didn’t even have to qualify because it automatically qualified as the host country. Incidentally, the World Cup dream for the Solomon Islands soon came to an end. Bill Tuiloma and Chris Wood scored before the break. Joe Bell, Matt Garbett and another Tuiloma did it after the break.

New Zealand play in the deciding play-off for a World Cup ticket against North and Central America’s number 4. It appears to be Costa Rica, where the decision will be made on Wednesday night.