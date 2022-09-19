Mayor Aboutaleb will be there for three days next week New York For a work visit. Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) has been invited by the 42nd President of the United States, Bill Clinton, to speak on climate resilient cities at the September 2022 meeting. He also visits various projects of the city.

CGIA

CGI is an international platform where mayors, politicians and companies exchange knowledge and experience on climate adaptation and financing. Rotterdam is known worldwide as a resilient, innovative city that maps and responds to the opportunities and risks of climate change, digitization, the new economy and globalization.

Mayor Aboutaleb visits several projects

In addition to participating in CGI, Mayor Aboutaleb will visit various projects, including the Big U, a large dike protection project that protects New York against floods and hurricanes. Ten years after the devastating Hurricane Sandy, Dutch knowledge and expertise were put to work on the Big U. He will also visit the Red Hook Community Justice Center, an innovative form of (criminal) law at the neighborhood level.

A similar project is underway in southern Rotterdam, Wijkrechtspraak op Zuid. Judges deal with criminal, civil and administrative cases of residents of Huis van de Wijk at Hillevliet 90. Before trial, the authorities involved in the case work together to find a sustainable solution for a resident.