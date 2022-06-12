Darts analyst Chris Mason doesn’t understand some fans’ criticism on social media of Fallon Sherrock’s participation in World Series tournaments. According to Mason, the “queen of the palace” plays an important role in the growth of the sport.

Sherrock is one of six players to have played in every World Series tournament this year. Earlier this month she played in New York and Copenhagen, later appearances in Amsterdam and a triptych in Australia and New Zealand. After Sherrock’s lackluster performance at the US Darts Masters, criticism of his appearance has only grown, but Mason thinks it’s unwarranted.

“Let’s not forget that she has come a long way at the Grand Slam of Darts and reached the final of the Nordic Darts Masters in 2021. Sherrock will still be supervised, but this is an invitational tournament. The PDC can invite whoever they want, they can even invite me…”

Mason then tries to explain the thinking of the PDC. “It’s marketing, there’s a plan behind it. We also found a female ambassador for sport. Ultimately, more women will see the potential of darts. A few years ago, professional darts for women were impossible, but now the opportunity is here. You need an ambassador to grow the women’s side of darts,” says Mason.